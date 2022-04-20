NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at KeyCorp

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,951. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

