Novartis AG to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.