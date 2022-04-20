NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 1,019,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,784. NOW has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

