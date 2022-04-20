NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

