Nuvectis Pharma’s (NVCT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.04.
About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.
