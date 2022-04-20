NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

