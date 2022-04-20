NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.
NXPI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.23.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
