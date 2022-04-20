Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYXH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

