Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

OSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

OSH stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

