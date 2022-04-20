Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.78.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is 8.38. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 4.05 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oatly Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

