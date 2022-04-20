Ocado Group (OCDDY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS: OCDDY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. "

4/12/2022 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/6/2022 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2022 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2022 – Ocado Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Ocado Group stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

