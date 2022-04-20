Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £148.07 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Mark Richardson acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £148.07 ($192.65).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Richardson acquired 12 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,301 ($16.93) per share, for a total transaction of £156.12 ($203.12).

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 35.73 ($0.46) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,107.27 ($14.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,239,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,485. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,052 ($13.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,215.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,365 ($30.77).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

