Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £148.07 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Mark Richardson acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £148.07 ($192.65).
Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Mark Richardson acquired 12 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,301 ($16.93) per share, for a total transaction of £156.12 ($203.12).
Shares of Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 35.73 ($0.46) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,107.27 ($14.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,239,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,485. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,052 ($13.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,246 ($29.22). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,215.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
