OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.29. 422,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,527. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -253.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

