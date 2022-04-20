Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OII opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.03. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 350,385 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 90,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

