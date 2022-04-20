Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $21,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OCGN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 365,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,868,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 4.58.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.