Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar Sells 7,500 Shares

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $21,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OCGN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 365,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,868,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a current ratio of 14.66. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 4.58.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Read More
