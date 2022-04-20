Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.90.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 263,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

