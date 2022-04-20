OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Raised to $42.00 at Mizuho

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE OGE opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.68.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

