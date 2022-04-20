Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.03.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Okta by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 95.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 96,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 212,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

