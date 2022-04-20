Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.03. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

