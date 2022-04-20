Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.42.

Shares of ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

