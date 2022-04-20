Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $365.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.42.
Shares of ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
