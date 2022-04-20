Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $245.09 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

