Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.20. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

