Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.38.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
