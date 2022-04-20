Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

