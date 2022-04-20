Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. 2,639,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

