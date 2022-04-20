ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

