ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

