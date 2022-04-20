ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.06.
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.
In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.