ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. 189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after buying an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.