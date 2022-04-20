OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OneSpan reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $29.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in OneSpan by 127.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 30.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

