OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $147,011.92 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 222,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,698. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

