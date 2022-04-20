Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $344.82 million, a P/E ratio of -202.69 and a beta of 0.59. Ooma has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

