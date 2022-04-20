Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. 26.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.