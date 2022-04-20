OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
OPKO Health stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About OPKO Health (Get Rating)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.
