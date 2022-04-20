Oppenheimer Comments on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $574.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.48 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.79.

GS stock opened at $335.95 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

