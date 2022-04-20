Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Raised to C$2.40 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.00% from the company’s previous close.

ORE remained flat at $C$1.25 on Wednesday. 149,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,152. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

