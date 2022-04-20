Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Price Target Increased to C$2.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 28,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,065. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
