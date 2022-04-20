Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OBNK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $991.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
