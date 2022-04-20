Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $991.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.