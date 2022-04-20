Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
About Orion Group (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.