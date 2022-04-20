Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 538.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.