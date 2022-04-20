Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$157,637.50 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Richard James Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total value of C$157,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,714,462.50.
Richard James Hall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Richard James Hall sold 39,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.09, for a total value of C$237,611.40.
OLA stock traded up C$1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95.
About Orla Mining (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
