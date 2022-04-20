Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.
ORRF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.
In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.