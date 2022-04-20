Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

ORRF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.