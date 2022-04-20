Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

