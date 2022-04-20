OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 755 ($9.82) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.40 ($9.44).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.72) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.81). The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 533.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 527.68.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

