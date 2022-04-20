Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY22 guidance at $5.75-$6.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSK stock opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

