Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OBNNF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Osisko Mining has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.96.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

