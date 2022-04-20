Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 159.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,478. The company has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.