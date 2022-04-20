Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

OVV opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 13.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $270,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

