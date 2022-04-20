Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

OC stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

