Owens Corning (OC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Owens Corning to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OC opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 139,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,395 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $6,449,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

