Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.95) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.43) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644 ($21.39).

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

LON OXB opened at GBX 595.45 ($7.75) on Wednesday. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of GBX 569.02 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,678 ($21.83). The stock has a market cap of £572.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 684.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.