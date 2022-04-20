Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.29.

OXM stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

