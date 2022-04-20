Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

NYSE:OXM opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

